Bollywood’s Punjabi singer, Mika Singh recently gatecrashed a wedding along with his dear friend Rahul Vaidya. The singer recently shared a video in which he was seen surprising the guests who were present there at the occasion.

The video posted by the singer undoubtedly gave us Maroon 5’s famous song ‘Sugar’ vibes. Check it out ahead!

In the video, Mika Singh was seen gatecrashing the wedding and walking towards the stage in very casual attire. The moment he went up on the stage, the wedding singer present there along with other guests were left surprised. The singer then took the mic from the other singer and started singing his popular number Saawan Mein Lag Gayee Aag.

After finishing his impromptu performance, Mika Singh then went on to address the guests present at the wedding by saying, “Wedding crash kar ke aaya hoon, uninvited, but I hope you guys enjoyed.”

“I just saw this girl (the wedding singer), she’s beautiful. You are singing very good. Main isko abhi Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa pe mila tha, maine socha main hi bol du.” The singer added.

While the guests at the wedding were busy clicking Mika’s pics, the singer then announced that his dear friend Rahul had accompanied him and was present at the wedding. He said, “We have Rahul Vaidya as well.”

Talking about the song, Saawan mein lag gayee aag, the song was originally released in 1998 however, it has many remade versions of it. One such remade version was seen in Ginny Weds Sunny starring Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam.

Wasn’t this just super cool?!

What would your reaction be if Mika Singh along with Rahul Vaidya gate crashed your wedding? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

