Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to blockbuster films. While the duo split ways as collaborators over the years, the two are still friends and soon a documentary on them will be ready.

In today’s throwback story, we take you back to when Salim-Javed opted to stay jobless but not compromise on what they wanted. In a past conversation, Salim and Javed opened up the dry spell they faced when they asked the producer to pay them Rs 2 Lakh for a script and were laughed at. Read on to know all they had to say.

Shedding light on the same, in an IBN video interview shared by Instagram page ‘notwhyral,’ Javed Akhtar said, “After giving four hits in a row, we had no work. For 9 months we had no film. Because we had decided we will take Rs 2 Lakh. Rs 2 Lakh is like today a writer deciding Rs 20 crore.”

Adding that he used to tell producers, “Haa sir, mai suna dunga, pele aap price sun lo.” Stating that their immediate response would be “Haa, haa bolo kya price hai,” on actually hearing it there would be pin-drop silence. Continuing further, the acclaimed lyricist-writer added that the said producer then press his table bell and called his partner in the room. Turning to the writer duo present there, he – while poking fun at them, said, “Joh tu mere ko bataya who isko bhi bol.”

Talking about finally getting paid their dues, Javed Akhtar said, “But ultimately, after 9 months we signed a film in Rs 2 Lakh. Our the next film was not in 2 and a half, it was in 5. The third film was in 10. Adding to it, Salim Khan said, “Bahot simple baat hai, paise haa bolne ki nahi milte hai, paise naa bolne ke lliye milte hai.” Check out Salim-Javed’s video interview snippet here:

Over the years, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar have given several hits and blockbusters as well as established stars. Some Salim-Javed movies include Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Kranti, the Don franchise, Trishul, Kaala Patthar, Shaan, and more.

