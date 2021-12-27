Actors getting trolled is not something new in today’s day, but it still manages to hurt artists and their fans. One such example is Kiara Advani. In July this year, the Kabir Singh actress was trolled mercilessly after pictures and video of her making her way into a building surfaced online.

This video/picture in question saw an elderly security guard opening the door of her car and then saluting her as she walked into the building. Kiara has now opened up about how the trolling affected her and what she feels about the same. Read on.

Shedding light on the trolling incident, Kiara Advani told Bollywood Bubble, “I remember this time and this really got to me actually.” The Shershaah actress continued, “I had reached somewhere and these paparazzi again taking their pictures and they caught a moment where the security of the building I had reached opened the door and he saluted me. He was an elderly man.”

Kiara Advani added, “It wasn’t like I asked him to salute me, he’s a very sweet person and that’s… they do that. I also respond with (gesturing a bow). Now this picture is being taken, you can’t hear the conversation. You can’t know whatever (is happening) but you got a picture of an elderly man saluting. I have gotten trolled for that – that she’s making an elderly person salute her, and I’m thinking it’s not my building.”

The Kabir Singh actress further stated, “This same situation was with a male actor and there wasn’t one off comment. So that means he should be saluted, firstly nobody is asking anybody to salute, it’s their own way it’s like me today I (fold my hands) ask how are you sir or whatever. It’s just like, the way a female actor is trolled for some of these (things). Sometimes it’s very unnecessary trolling.”

On the work front, Kiara Advani had an interesting lineup with projects like Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, RC15 with Ram Charan, and Govinda Naam Mera.

