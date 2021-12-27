Salman Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday today, and one must say, the superstar is stronger than ever at the box office. Particularly in the last decade, the actor has attained an unbeatable status in Bollywood. Let’s discuss it below in more detail.

From giving one of the highest grossers of the 90s with Hum Aapke Hain Koun to delivering one of the highest-grossing films of Bollywood with Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman has always managed to show his stronghold at ticket windows. Ever since the fad of 100 crore and other box office clubs started in Bollywood, the Dabangg Khan has given back-to-back entrants to these coveted clubs.

Thanks to grossers of over 100 crores, Salman Khan is ruling here, in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index, also known as Star Ranking. Here, the actors are given points based on the number of films they have in 100, 200, 300 crore, and other box office clubs. Even films from the top 10 overseas grossers are considered.

As of now, Salman Khan is unbeatable at the top with 2500 points. He has nine 100 crore grossers, three 200 crore grossers, three 300 crore grossers, and two films in the top 10 overseas grossers. With such a strong number backing him, there’s a huge gap between him and Akshay Kumar, who holds the second spot in the Star Ranking. Akshay currently has a total of 1800 points.

Click here to see the complete list and know more about Stars’ Power Index ranking parameters.

With already such a huge gap, it seems Salman Khan will continue to remain untouchable as he has a big line-up of films. He has Tiger 3, which would probably be his next release. Post Tiger, Salman will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He also has Dabangg 4, Kick 2, No Entry sequel, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel in the list of upcoming films.

