Salman Khan has always been one of the most followed superstars of the country which is clearly visible in the box office numbers of his movies as well. He was last seen in the film Antim: The Final Truth, which received a raving response from the audience, bringing in impressive BO collections, despite the restrictions due to the pandemic. If you are a fan of his work, you are surely familiar with his critically acclaimed drama film Bajrangi Bhaijaan which is all set to have a sequel and looks like we already have a name!

For the unversed, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a Bollywood film which hit the theatres in 2015. The plot of this movie revolves around India- Pakistan tensions and how it can be tackled with love and kindness. The movie was directed by Kabir Khan and also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role.

As Salman Khan turns 56, he interacted with the media and threw some light on his upcoming projects, most of which have been lined up for 2022. He has been spending the special day at his farmhouse in Panvel where he interacted with the paparazzi while flashing a bright smile for the cameras.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the actor confirmed that he is working on the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel with director SS Rajamouli’s father, KV Vijayendra Prasad. In a short conversation, he said, “No there is nothing like that. If it happens it will be great as Rajamouli is a very good director. But I am definitely working with his father, K.V. Vijayendra Prasad. He has written the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and now he is writing its sequel too and has named it Pavan Putra Bhaijaan. As soon as he completes it, and I complete shooting these two films, I’ll start shooting them.”

Salman Khan mentioned that he is working on Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali at the moment and the releases can be expected in 2022.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan director Kabir Khan has not been brought on board yet as he is not a fan of sequels in general. He had previously mentioned that he will consider it if the script deems fit.

