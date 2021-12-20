Salman Khan has delivered a mixed bag of films in the past few years, in which Bajrangi Bhaijaan falls in a ‘good movie’ category. A few months back, the film was in the news due to its sequel. Now, the star has himself announced the project.

Released in 2015, Bajrangi Bhaijaan turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history. It earned over 300 crores in India. Globally, it earned over 900 crores, becoming the second highest-grossing film of Bollywood after Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Now, Salman has just confirmed a new blockbuster in the making.

Salman Khan graced the pre-release event of RRR yesterday in Mumbai. Along with him, Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran were present at the event. Out of the blue, Salman made an official announcement of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, breaking exciting news for fans.

Salman Khan even confirmed that SS Rajamouli’s father and renowned writer, KV Vijayendra Prasad will be writing Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 (who had written Bajrangi Bhaijaan). He even shared how Prasad gave him one of the best films of his career.

Check out the picture from RRR pre-release event:

Meanwhile, Kabir Khan recently shocked fans by sharing that he won’t be directing Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Kabir Khan said, “For me, principally I am a storyteller. I feel that when I have made that film I am done with that story. I am done with that character. I am not living with that character anymore. I always do think about what would have happened to these characters after the film. I have a story in my mind but it has not excited me enough to go back and do a story with those characters.”

