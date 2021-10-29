Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is happy now that his film ’83’ has a release date. He says the film is director Kabir Khan’s labour of love and passion for the Indian cricket team.

The film has been booked for a solo release date of December 24.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who plays the role of legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar in ’83’, said: “I can’t wait for ’83’ to open in cinemas and what a release day it has booked! It’s befitting the hype around the film because ’83’ can turn theatres into cricket stadiums where we root and chant for India.”

“It’s a film about how underdog India went on to become world champions, a milestone global moment not just in our cricketing history but also for every Indian living in any part of the world!”

Tahir Raj Bhasin added: “Having a release during a holiday period will give us the audience a film of this scale deserves. ’83’ is Kabir sir’s labour of love and passion for the Indian cricket team that mesmerised the world through sheer grit.”

The actor will also be seen in ‘Looop Lapeta’ as a romantic lead opposite Taapsee Pannu and in ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’, in which he has been paired with Shweta Tripathi.

Recently, Tahir Raj Bhasin gifted himself a hot new pair of wheels – a brand new high-end luxury car.

Sharing his excitement, Tahir said: “I’m thrilled to own this dream ride of mine. It symbolises style and excellence and it resonates with what I strive to bring out in every film I do.

“I will cherish this moment and remind myself that I need to push myself harder and deliver better performances with every project.”

