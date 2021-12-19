Aamir Khan is called the perfectionist in Bollywood and his dedication to acing his onscreen characters is the reason why. While we all know of Aamir putting on and shedding weight and even learning the dialects and accents of his characters, did you know what he did to get into the skin of his humanoid alien character in PK?

As the Rajkumar Hirani film turns 7 today, we decided to tell you the amount of effort Aamir put to make his character believable. While many fans will know of Khan wearing fake ears to gain alien-looking ears, did you know he practically gobbled down 100s of paans daily to suit his character? Read on all about it below.

In a video, shared by Bollywood Hungama, from a PK media meet in 2014, a journalist asked Aamir Khan how much paan he has eaten and whether he like it. Answering the question, the Dhoom 3 actor said, “Adat nahi hai muje paan ki waise.” Continuing further in Hindi, the Dangal star said, he’s eaten paan occasionally in life but for this film, he way too many.

Adding that his character is a paan lover, Aamir Khan revealed that he was munching on it for every scene and given the amount of takes and re-shoots, he said that he may have consumed 50-60 a day. When director Rajkumar Hirani added that it was more, the Secret Superstar actor added the number may be closer to 100 daily.

So who used to supply them 100+ paans a day? Well, they had a paanwala on sets. Apparently, for every take, Aamir had to eat a fresh paan to fill his mouth. Not just that, even before beginning the shoot, the Ghajini actor would have to eat at least 10-15 paans to get the right colour inside his mouth and on his lips. Now that’s dedication.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film was jointly produced by Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It starred Aamir Khan in the titular role alongside Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani and Saurabh Shukla.

