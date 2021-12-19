Abhishek Bachchan is one of those actors who does their work so effortlessly and is no natural on screen. And although Abhishek happens to be the son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, he has his fair share of struggles in the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview, the Bob Biswas actor opened up on how he was made sit in the front row at events and later asked to move back as soon as a bigger star appeared there. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Not just Abhishek but a lot of A-list actors in the industry have confessed about being replaced in movies and events in the past.

Advertisement

In an insightful conversation with Rolling Stones India, Abhishek Bachchan opened up being replaced in the films and said, “I’ve been replaced in films. I’ve been replaced in films and not been told. And I’ve literally shown up at the shooting and somebody else is shooting there. And you had to just quietly turn around and walk away. I’ve been told I’ve been replaced in films. People don’t take your call. And that’s, that’s normal. Every actor has gone through it. I’ve seen my father go through it.”

Not just that, Abhishek Bachchan was also asked to vacate the front row seat at an event if the bigger star turned up and talking about the same, he said, “I’ve been in a situation where I’ve gone to a public function and you’re made to sit in the front row and you feel, ‘Wow! I didn’t think they’d put me in the front row. Okay, great!’ But then a bigger star shows up and they are like, ‘Okay, get up, move to the back’, and you go to the back. It’s all part of showbiz. You can’t take it personally. What you have to do is come back home, and, before going to bed, promise yourself that I’m going to work so hard. I’m going to become so good that they cannot, and they will not move me from that front row into the back.”

But it’s all a part of showbiz, adds the actor. The Bob Biswas actor confessed that replacement in films was heartbreaking but it’s all ‘business’ and nothing ‘personal’.

What are your thoughts on Abhishek Bachchan being asked to vacate the front row for a bigger star at an event? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Rohit Shetty Charging 25 Crores To SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’ Fee Of 100 Crores – Check Out The Most Expensive Directors Of Indian Film Industry

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube