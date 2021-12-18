Do you ever wonder about the big cheques that go into the making of the film? We are often fascinated by the huge cheques that actors take home but never really discuss the directors’ fees for directing a particular film. Today, we will decode the most expensive directors of Bollywood and South including Rohit Shetty, SS Rajamouli, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and others.

A director is the heart and soul of the film. It’s because of him, the actors can get into their method acting zone and give their best.

Today, we will decode the fees of some of the most renowned and prestigious directors from the Bollywood and South film industry including Rohit Shetty, SS Rajamouli, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Take a look:

Rohit Shetty

Rohit is one of the most consistent directors we have in Bollywood. His fans often call him a money minting machine at the box office but it’s just his dedication and honesty towards his work. According to reports, the esteemed director of B-town charges around Rs 25-30 crores for a film. Huge right? Well, the returns of his hard work are way bigger than his fees at the box office.

Karan Johar

Karan who was on a sabbatical for good five years is now returning to his home ground i.e. direction with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Reportedly, the director charges Rs 12 crores for a film. Yes, that’s right. You heard it!

Rajkumar Hirani

Hirani’s work needs no introduction in the country. He releases one film in a year and puts his heart and soul into it. He is one of the highest-paid directors of Bollywood and charges around Rs 24 crores for a film, according to reports.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bhansali isn’t just a name but an emotion for all cinema lovers. Known for his larger-than-life sets, the director doesn’t have specific fees but takes home a chunk of the box-office collection for the film.

SS Rajamouli

Rajamouli is known for making pan-Indian magnum opus films with his extraordinary vision. According to reports, the director’s Baahubali was sold for Rs 434 crores and the budget for the film was around Rs 450 crores. Baahubali has set a benchmark in the Indian film industry with its huge profits at the box office and he took home a whopping amount of Rs 100 crores.

AR Murugadoss

Murugadoss has created a niche for himself in the film industry. The director has given multiple box office success with the ‘Thalaiva’ of South, Rajinikanth. Reportedly, Murugadoss takes home a cheque of Rs 12-15 crores for a film.

Mani Ratnam

Ratnam is yet again a big name in the Indian film industry and has made some incredible films over the years. The director reportedly takes home a cheque of Rs 9 crore for a film.

What are your thoughts on the most expensive directors of the Indian film industry? Tell us in the comments below.

