Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, is back at taking potshots at Bollywood and its actors. Previously, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan were on his radar, now Ranveer Singh too has joined his infamous list of targets.

Advertisement

Kamaal is well known for his Twitter polls. No matter how rude he talks about Bollywood actors and filmmakers, he receives a tremendous response for his Twitter polls when asked about something. The latest poll is about Ranveer’s upcoming biggie 83, which releases this Friday.

Advertisement

As 83 is releasing on 24th December, KRK asked people if they would watch the film in theatres. But wait, the question wasn’t that simple as it had Kamaal’s insulting remarks against Ranveer Singh. His question reads, “Double Dholki (two-faced) and great Joker actor #Ranveer’s film #83 is releasing on coming Friday. Will you watch it in the theatre?”

Check out the tweet below:

Double Dholki and great Joker actor #Ranveer’s film #83 is releasing on coming Friday. Will you watch it in the theatre? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 18, 2021

We doubt if KRK will stop after such derogatory remarks for Ranveer Singh!

This isn’t the first time Kamaal has taken a dig at Ranveer. A few days back, he had claimed that YRF did not actually launch Ranveer. Instead, his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani had paid a massive sum of 20 crores to Aditya Chopra’s company to launch his son. Yes, you heard that right.

KRK was reviewing Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 when he said every debutant launched by Aditya Chopra is a super flop in his career. He added, “Bohot saare log ye bhi kehte hai ki Adi ne toh Ranveer Singh ko bhi launch kia tha, wo toh bohot bada star hai. Ji nahi, actually Ranveer Adi ke through launch hua tha. Ranveer ke baap ne 20 crore Rs diye the, tab YRF ne usko launch kia tha.”

Must Read: Rohit Shetty Charging 25 Crores To SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’ Fee Of 100 Crores – Check Out The Most Expensive Directors Of Indian Film Industry

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube