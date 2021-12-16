Kabir Khan’s 83, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem and several more, is all set to release in cinemas on December 24. While the film is just a week away from hitting screens, it is making the headlines owing to the number of shows it will have.

As per recent reports, the makers of the cricket drama want exhibitors to scale down the showcasing of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Week 2 and prioritize their film. While this Ranveer starrer is a highly anticipated one, exhibitors are not bowing down to the demands as it may affect their rapport with the makers of other upcoming films. Read on to know all about it.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of 83 are trying their best to get the film as many screens as possible. As per a source, while the makers aren’t getting 100% showcase owing to the Marvel film, they are now asking for 2-week insured shows for the Ranveer Singh starrer. The insider stated, “While it’s a known thing that exhibitors have refused to give 100% showcasing to 83 over Spider-Man from December 24. And hence, Reliance is now pulling another string. They have asked the exhibitors to give a 2-week assurance i.e. they will have to allot showcasing to 83 for two weeks.”

With this new direction, team 83 will not only be facing the heat from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home but the upcoming releases – including Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer RRR and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey. Shedding light on it, the source said, “Basically, they are willing to let go of one of the four or five shows at single screens to Jersey in their second week, and have asked multiplexes to ensure a major chunk of showcasing in prime time in their second week, and get preference over Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey.”

Continuing further, the exhibitor said, “Yet again, as expected, the exhibitors have not taken these developments positively. The catch here is, the distributors of Jersey and RRR are the same – Pen Marudhar. So if single screen owners don’t give adequate showcasing to Jersey, they might either miss out on RRR or may have to pay a huge premium to acquire that film. Same way, multiplexes too will lose their bargaining power during RRR as seeing the move of Reliance Entertainment, team Jersey is clubbing their film with RRR to get maximum showcasing.”

So what options do the exhibitors have now? The source said there are only 2 options – one, Screen Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 16, forgo 83 on December 24, screen Jersey on December 31 followed by RRR on January 7, 2022. Two, forgo Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 16 (which seems unlikely given the advance booking), screen 83 on December 24, forgo Jersey on December 31 and also forgo RRR on January 7, 2022.

With just 7 days remaining, we hope the issues are resolved and 83 manages to get the kind of showcasing that it needs.

