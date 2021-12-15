Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most stylish Bollywood couples. The duo made a stunning appearance at the Mumbai airport earlier today and looked their stylish best together. But their look didn’t go well with the netizens who trolled them for their bold outfit choices. Scroll below to read the scoop.

And it wasn’t just their quirky outfits that grabbed netizens attention but also their PDA at the airport.

Ranveer Singh gave a peck-kiss on the cheeks of her lady love Deepika Padukone and said, “Meri producer hai (she’s my producer).” Deepika wore a classic black and white skirt-top and paired it with matching black boots and a handbag.

Ranveer Singh on the other hand wore an animal print full-sleeves tee and paired it with red-coloured velvet bell-bottoms. He accessorized his look with red-framed glasses and a black sling bag.

Take a look at their video here:

That’s one good looking couple, we must say!

As soon as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s video went viral, netizens started reacting to it and started trolling them for their bold outfit choices.

A user wrote, “Outfits exchange ho gayi jaldi jaldi mein 🤣”. A second user commented, “Ye kis sher ka shikaar krke uske kapde pehn ke aaya hai 😂😂.” A third user commented, “Wild ones! Tiger and Zebra together. Ranveer won’t change his stripes.. Testament to how money can’t buy you good taste.. #fashionhorror.” A fourth user commented, “Ranveer ne kya pehna hai …with red pants 😮😮😮😮.”

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s airport video? Tell us in the comments below.

