Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan along with his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha was released on bail on October 29 after spending nearly three weeks in Arthur Road Jail. They were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs bust case.

The Bombay High Court had also laid down 14 conditions while granting bail to all the accused. However, now Aryan’s lawyer on his behalf filed a plea for modification of his bail conditions last week. In the plea, he sought for one condition to be removed.

As per the bail condiction issued by the Bombay HC, Aryan Khan was marking his attendance at the NCB office in Mumbai every Friday. Now his lawyers are seeking to remove the condition from the bail plea, as per Bollywood Hungama. The matter was taken to the court hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

The report further added Aryan’s Advocate Amit Desai’s argument in the court. He said, “We are seeking modification of bail condition ‘J’ regarding attendance on Friday. Nothing is happening. Whenever they want he can be summoned. The Bombay branch is also not in the matter after SIT.”

Justice Nitin Sambre in his orders mentioned that circumstances warrant modification of bail conditions “I and J”. For the unversed, the ‘I’ as per the bail order reads – “If the Applicants/ Accused have to go out of Greater Mumbai, they shall inform the Investigating officer; and shall give their itinerary to the investigating officer.”

While condition ‘J’ as per the bail order reads, “Applicants/Accused shall attend the NCB Mumbai office on each Friday between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm to mark their presence.” The report now quoted the bench on modification of condition ‘I’ saying, “As far as conditions for travel outside Mumbai are concerned, the applicant should submit his itinerary to the investigation officer.”

Even though Aryan Khan would no longer have to appear before NCB every Friday to mark his attendance, Shah Rukh Khan’s son will have to appear before SIT Delhi as and when summoned, after being given 72 hours notice.

