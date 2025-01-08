Mufasa: The Lion King is now a super-hit at the Indian box office! The Disney musical drama has surpassed every roadblock to achieve success. The collections have slowed down, but there’s not much to worry about. Scroll below for the latest update on day 19.

A huge fall on Tuesday!

The mid-week blues hit hard, as Mufasa: The Lion King made a box office collection of only 1.07 crore on the third Tuesday. It fell by almost 73% compared to 4.04 crores earned on the previous day. An unexpected dip was witnessed in the Hindi and English belts as collections fell below the 1 crore mark.

The overall 19-day total of Mufasa: The Lion King now stands at 128.26 crores. Take a look at the week-wise breakdown below:

Week 1: 66.15 crores

Week 2: 45.90 crores

Weekend 3: 11.10 crores

Day 18: 4.04 crores

Day 19: 1.07 crores

Return on investment

Disney has reportedly spent 50 crores for the release of Mufasa in India. This means the producers are already enjoying returns of 78.26 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profits:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Mufasa: The Lion King has minted profits of 156% in 19 days. It is officially a super-hit affair at the Indian box office.

Now competing against Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently the highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2024 in India, with its lifetime earnings of 135.25 crores. Mufasa: The Lion King was expected to steal the throne, but with the unexpected fall, it is to be seen how the musical drama fairs in the coming days.

The association of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam along with Mahesh Babu has majorly helped the Disney film grab eyeballs. Hopefully, it will pick up the pace during the upcoming weekend and beat Deadpool & Wolverine before wrapping up its theatrical run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

