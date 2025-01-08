Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan’s action thriller Identity is performing steadily at the box office. In six days, the grand total of the film, at the box office, stands at 7.22 crore and it is inching toward the 10 crore mark.

Budget & Recovery

The film has been mounted on a modest budget of 12 crore, and it is 4.78 crore away from recovering the entire amount. Currently, it has achieved only 60% of its budget, with its six-day earnings at the box office.

Identity Box Office Collection Day 6

On the sixth day, Tuesday, January 7, the film earned 0.35 crore at the box office. This was a drop of a minimal 16% from the previous day, Monday, which brought 0.42 crore. Identity might finish week 1 at 8+ crore at the box office.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the action-thriller film at the box office.

Day 1: 1.8 crore

Day 2: 1.3 crore

Day 3: 1.65 crore

Day 4: 1.7 crore

Day 5: 0.42 crore

Day 6: 0.35 crore

Total: 7.22 crore

Will Identity Become The 1st Hit Of 2025?

The film has been mounted on a budget of 12 crore and needs 24 crore at the box office to earn a hit verdict. Currently, with only 7.22 crore earnings, it is still 16.78 crore away from earning the hit tag. Looking at the pace of the film, it seems impossible that Tovino Thomas might deliver the first hit film of the year 2025.

However, it might recover its entire budget in a few days, turning into a successful run for Tovino Thomas, not breaking his successful streak at the box office that continues with Anweshippun Kandethum and Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

