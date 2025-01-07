Identity, starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles, is an action thriller that hit theaters on January 2, 2025. However, one notable absence from the film’s promotional events caught everyone’s attention: Trisha Krishnan. This left the general public wondering: why was she missing?

Trisha herself revealed the reason behind her absence from the promotional events through an emotional Instagram post on Christmas Day 2024. In the post, she shared the heartbreaking loss of her beloved pet dog, Zorro, and the emotional toll it had taken on her and her family. Referring to Zorro as her “son,” Trisha expressed her deep bond with him.

Her co-star Tovino Thomas echoed the same sentiment during an interview with Mathrubhumi. He explained that Trisha was grieving the loss of Zorro, whom she had lovingly raised for many years, which is why she chose to take a break from all film-related activities during that time.

“In her grief, Trisha officially informed us that she would be taking a short break from all film-related activities,” Tovino explained. As a pet lover himself, he empathized with her pain, saying, “The pain of losing a pet you’ve loved for years is something only those who have experienced it can truly understand.” He added that he could never ask her to attend promotional events during such a difficult time.

Written and directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, the movie has received a mixed response from both audiences and critics. Malayalam reviewer Aswanth Kok rated the film as average but praised its impressive visual effects and well-choreographed fight sequences.

Produced on a budget of INR 12 crores, Identity reportedly earned INR 4.75 crores within its first four days of release. The cast also features Aju Varghese, Archana Kavi, and Shammi Thilakan in pivotal roles. Akhil George handles the cinematography, and Jakes Bejoy composes the music.

