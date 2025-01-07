Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale was controversial even before its release. The issues stemmed from a legal dispute between Nayanthara and Dhanush, who reportedly demanded INR 10 crores for three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a film produced by Dhanush. This movie holds a special place in Nayanthara’s life, as it was where she fell in love with its director, Vignesh Shivan. Despite these controversies, the documentary premiered on Netflix on November 18, 2024.

Now, there’s a new twist in the story. Makers of another film have raised a similar issue regarding the 2005 blockbuster Chandramukhi. The filmmakers are taking legal action, claiming that Nayanthara used footage from the movie without obtaining prior permission. They’re now seeking INR 5 crores in compensation. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the creators have already sent legal notices to Nayanthara and Netflix over the matter.

The documentary follows Nayanthara’s journey from childhood and college to motherhood. It covers her entrance into the film industry, past relationships, and more from her perspective. It uses archival footage, interviews, movie scenes, childhood photos, and social media posts to create a narrative that spans 82 minutes.

Directed by P. Vasu, Chandramukhi is a psychological horror-comedy and a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. The movie stars Rajinikanth, Jyothika, Prabhu, Nayanthara, and others. It was a massive success at the box office.

