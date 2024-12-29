Nayanthara, aka the Lady Superstar of Kollywood, had the fortune to work with industry veteran actors at the beginning of her career, from Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Jayaram in Mollywood to Rajinikanth and Suriya in Kollywood.

She had the privilege of working with great directors like Fazil, Sathyan Anthikkad, P. Vasu, and A. R. Murugadoss in her first seven films.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, speaking with Anupama Chopra, Nayanthara opened up about her career graph. “In the beginning, I had no idea what I was doing. I was put in front of all those giants right from the beginning,” said Nayanthara.

Nayantara starred opposite Rajinikanth in the Tamil film Chandramukhi, which is a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Manichitrathazhu. As she spoke about her experience working on this film, she said, “The first scene I shot on Day 1 was with Rajini sir. I think what helped me a lot was the fact that I didn’t know how big he was. At that time, I had only worked with superstars of that stature. So, being ignorant about their stardom kind of helped me. I didn’t have to be scared.”

She expressed her gratitude and thanked the filmmakers who shaped her career. “I worked with all those wonderful filmmakers at the beginning of my career, and they helped me evolve as an actor,” said Nayanthara. The beloved actress did not have any theatrical release this year but was in the news for her controversy with Dhanush over her Netflix documentary series Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

The actress is all set to return to the big screen next year with films like The Test, Mannaangatti Since 1960, Toxic, Kiss, and Raakayie. Meanwhile, the actress is busy spending Christmas and New year holidays with her little ones Uyir and Ulag.

