Lady Superstar Nayanthara’s Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, was released on November 18, 2024, on her birthday. The documentary is also embroiled in a controversy between the actress and Dhanush. However, no sooner was the documentary released than many netizens started reacting to it. While some heaped praise on it, others weren’t that impressed.

Netizens React To Nayanthara’s Documentary

One of Nayanthara’s fans said, “Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale was a beautiful documentary that humanizes and elevates Nayanthara as a person. Her struggles and strengths which has made her who she is. The wedding portion is just 20 mins, and it has been well put together.” Another fan of the Jawan actress said, “Just finished watching her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. Damn touching and lovely. As a fan, I’ll always follow in your footsteps. Not to give up no matter what. Never ever. That’s what I learned in this documentary. Beautiful wedding scenes at the end.” A netizen further went on to say, “Nayanthara’s documentary is beautiful and inspiring. I’ve always thought she was cool. I really like her now. She is an amazing woman.”

Another fan of the actress said, “Just watched Nayanthara’s documentary, and it’s absolutely beautiful. It left me hopeful and inspired about love and life.” However, the documentary also left some netizens unimpressed. Commenting on the footage used from the making of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a netizen said, “So shameless, Nayanthara used footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the documentary after all the promotional drama and hate on Dhanush. She did this to seek attention. What a shameless creature.”

A netizen added, “The first half of the documentary starts well but gradually loses its charm especially in the second half with some awkward and cringey moments. The emotional segments fail to connect. Overall its an average.” A user added about Nayanthara’s documentary, saying, “Good first half but ended with cringe scenes in the second half. Emotional scenes are not connected well. Predictable scenes with no twists and turns. Below average.”

Another netizen also called the second half of Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale to be not on par with the first half. The netizen further called the actress’ wedding moments with her husband Vignesh Shivan to be staged and emotionless. It seem like the actress’ documentary has clearly left the internet divided.

