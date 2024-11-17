Fans and the entire South fraternity have been grappling with the ugly controversy between Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Dhanush. It all started after Nayanthara wrote a lengthy open letter to the actor after the latter slammed her with a lawsuit of 10 crore for using the BTS footage of their movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. She hurled some accusations at Dhanush, which revealed that the duo’s equation has been bitter ever since their last outing, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015). Nayanthara openly accused Dhanush of having an alleged personal vendetta against her and her now-husband, Vignesh Shivan.

What Went Wrong Between Dhanush & Nayanthara?

According to a report in India Today, Nayanthara had gotten a significant boost in her career before Naanum Rowdy Dhaan with films like Thani Oruvan, Maya, and Raja Rani. However, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan proved that the actress was not just a pretty face but a powerhouse of talent when it comes to acting. Dhanush, who had previously worked with the actress in the movie Yaaradi Nee Mohini, came onboard as the producer of the film. The duo shared a warm friendship before everything went downhill.

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan was helmed by Nayanthara’s now-husband, Vignesh Shivan. During the making of the movie, there were soon reports of the Nayanthara and Shivan growing close. However, along with the same, rumors started doing the rounds that Dhanush was not happy with the production process of the movie. Some of the main reasons were said to be the overproduction of the movie which led to more loss and budget issues for Dhanush.

Speculations were rife that Nayanthara managed to convince Dhanush to extend the shooting schedule of the movie because she was allegedly extremely confident with Vignesh Shivan’s vision. However, to date, there are reports that even though Naanum Rowdy Dhaan was a hit, it was a huge loss for the ‘Kolaveri Di’ hitmaker because he had to sell the film at a lower price because of the budget issues and several delays in the shooting.

One of Dhanush’s fans also pointed out on X that the actual budget of Naanum Rowdy was around 6 crore but it was finished off at 16 crore, resulting in a huge loss for the actor-producer. Needless to say, this left a permanent dent in his friendship with Nayanthara. Dhanush has yet to react or respond with a statement to the actress’ allegations against him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: NBK109: Pragya Jaiswal To Team Up With Nandamuri Balakrishna Again For Highly Anticipated Movie?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News