Another South Indian film is ready to tap on the mythology and currently it is just a barrage of films that are gearing up with superstars. Ranbir Kapoor & Sai Pallavi are already playing Lord Ram and Sita, Sunny Deol and Rishabh Shetty are playing Hanuman is two different films, recently Vicky Kaushal has announced his arrival as Lord Parashuram and now Hombale Films has announced Mahavatar Narsimha!

Mahavatar Fight Already On Cards?

Interestingly, this announcement comes a few days after Vicky Kaushal’s biggie by Maddock Films Mahavatar has been announced where the actor plays Lord Parashuram. Hombale Films has announced the Narsimha film as the first of the many Mahavatar films they are planning!

This film has been written and directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Hombale Films. It is a pan-India project that will arrive in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. However the film has started two major speculations! Scroll down to read more!

Is Prabhas Playing Lord Narsimha?

Recently, it was announced that Prabhas has signed a three-film deal with Hombale Films. The cast for Narsimha has been kept under wraps, and major speculation has started about the actor playing the titular role in the film. We feel it would not be Prabhas this time for three reasons – Firstly, he would have to think twice before signing up for another Lord Vishnu avatar after Adipurush’s debacle. Secondly, he will be already playing Karna in Kalki 2898 AD, and thirdly, if he had been the lead of this film, it would have been announced on a huge scale! So, it is not yet confirmed whether Prabhas will play Narsimha in this film.

Is Rana Daggubati Playing Hiranyakashyap!

The speculation started because of a major confusion. There was already a film titled Hiranyakashyap which is Rana Daggubati‘s passion project and he was playing the title role. A tease was also shared by his production house last year, presenting him as the Demon King. While that film had Hiranakashyap in center, this one has Narsimha as the focus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spirit Media (@thespiritmedia)

Though netizens have been claiming that Narsimha’s role in the film would be very limited since it would be majorly a story about Hiranyakashyap and Bhakt Prahlad, but still the film where Rana Daggubati plays Hiranyakashyap was a different film, and we are not sure if he has given that one up to join this one!

Check out the announcement teaser of Mahavatar Narsimha.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Nayanthara Responds To Dhanush’s Legal Notice Over Netflix Documentary: “It’s Okay For Others To Rise”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News