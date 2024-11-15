Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD was the biggest blessing of 2024 to Indian cinema. It is the third highest-grossing film of all time in the domestic market and garnered 1054 crores+ at the worldwide box office. Now, the latest we learned about the biggie is that its producer, Vyjayanthi Movies, is feuding with US-Europe distributors for allegedly holding their dues. Scroll below for all the details on the controversy.

How did the controversy erupt?

An alleged email sent by Vyjayanthi Movies to the distributors was leaked on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). In it, they threatened the US-Europe distributors to settle their shares from the collection made in the overseas regions. The authenticity was later confirmed by the Kalki 2898 AD production house, which provided details of the tussle.

What went wrong?

According to the box office trackers, Kalki 2898 AD earned INR 10.97 crores gross ($1.3 million gross) in the US-European regions. However, the distributors paid only 5 crores in advance to the production house on a refundable basis. Distributors are now claiming losses in European countries and are holding back overflows from the US as compensation.

What did Kalki 2898 AD producers say?

The producers of Prabhas‘ biggie told Hindustan Times, “The US and Europe distributors are the same; they have cheated the producers. The film made $1.3 million in the region (Europe), according to trackers. They have given the producers ₹5 crore advance and are now claiming it has not made even that and made only ₹3 crore. The producers plan to proceed legally now because they’re left with no other choice. The distributors haven’t even responded to the mail and have leaked it instead. The producers will wait for a response before proceeding with legal action.”

What distributors are claiming?

Reportedly, distributors are claiming a loss and withholding an outstanding 2 crores from the US and Canada. They also claimed that they’re yet to receive 3 crores from the regions and promised to settle pending dues once they receive the amount.

Check out the e-mail sent by the producers below:

In this letter, Vyjayanthi Movies expresses frustration with the European distribution of their film. They report unusually low revenue shares, unclear and unexpectedly high certification and publicity expenses, and delays in receiving payments. A thread🧵 pic.twitter.com/qV69Bk4ObK — FilmFrenzy (@Film_Frenzy_) November 15, 2024

Vyjayanthi Movies has now sent an ultimatum to the alleged culprits to clear their dues within 48 hours or they will drag the matter to court.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

