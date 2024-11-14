Prabhas is set to star in The Raja Saab, a pan-Indian film blending horror and comedy directed by Maruthi. Currently in production, the movie has garnered significant attention, especially after recent comments from T-Series head Bhushan Kumar.

In an interview, Bhushan Kumar remarked that scenes from The Raja Saab evoke the magic of Harry Potter. He confirmed that T-Series had secured the music rights and described the scenes he previewed as “wonderful” and reminiscent of the famed fantasy series. These comments have fueled excitement, particularly among Hindi-speaking audiences.

“We have acquired the music rights for Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy film. I have seen a few visuals, and it has a bit of a Harry Potter vibe. It has interesting visuals and plot,” Kumar shared.

Bhushan Kumar stated that the visuals in '#TheRajaSaab' resemble those found in the 'Harry Potter' films. pic.twitter.com/0DADuzdQQF — :) ͏ (@NeneNaaDarling) November 12, 2024

Bhushan Kumar also shared updates on Spirit, another major project starring Prabhas and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He mentioned that regular shooting for Spirit is set to commence in early 2025, with a formal start in December of this year. The movie, featuring Prabhas as a police officer, is positioned as a large-scale project with a stellar ensemble, whose details will be disclosed in due course. Produced by T-Series, Spirit is scheduled for release in 2026.

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory provided further insights into The Raja Saab. In a recent interview, he stated that the groundwork for the film began two years ago. The film is being made with an unprecedented budget. Vishwa Prasad noted, “This movie incorporates elements never before seen on the Indian silver screen. The audience will be surprised.”

The film features Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading ladies. Prabhas will be seen in a dual role. The actor’s looks have yet to be revealed. Thaman is the movie’s music director. The team plans to release the film in the summer of next year.

On the other hand, Prabhas will also be working on different projects, such as the sequels of Salaar and Kalki. He will also play a special role in Kannappa.

