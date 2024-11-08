Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for super hit films like Animal and Kabir Singh, is ready to return with a new project. He is currently working with Prabhas on his next movie, Spirit. According to the latest update, the film’s shoot will begin in December. The team is expected to make an official announcement about the film soon.

While promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar revealed an update about Spirit. He is also part of the film’s production along with Sandeep Vanga. The producer stated that they are planning to start production on Spirit at the end of December this year. Prabhas will play a police officer.

Reports suggest that the movie’s soundtrack and music work has also begun successfully. Sandeep Reddy, known for his impeccable taste in music, has showcased this quality in his previous films. Beyond soundtracks, he is also skilled at obtaining exceptional background scores.

Continuing his successful collaboration, Sandeep has again teamed up with composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar for his next project, Spirit. This film marks Sandeep’s return to Telugu cinema after Arjun Reddy. Recently, Harshavardhan posted that the music sessions has already began.

In Spirit, Prabhas will portray a police officer, adding another dynamic role to his filmography. Sandeep opened up about the film in April and said the project would have a budget of Rs 300 crore. He noted that the scale is justified given Prabhas’s market, ensuring financial security through satellite and digital rights. He added, “If the teaser, trailer, and songs create the right buzz, we’re looking at a Rs 150 crore opening day,” underscoring the project’s ambitious scope.

After its completion, director Sandeep Vanga will take a break of 6 months before beginning Animal Park. The movie will be a sequel to the 2023 film Animal. Ranbir Kapoor will reprise his role as the film’s protagonist.

