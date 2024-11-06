Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has expressed uncertain opinions on movie remakes. An older video posted by movie critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) on Twitter emphasizes Ranbir’s views on the subject. KRK called Ranbir’s viewpoint a “great remark” and commended it.

Ranbir Kapoor spoke with Komal Nehta in 2013 about his opinions on remakes. He explained why he would rather create original material than participate in successful movie remakes.

According to Ranbir, the film business is witnessing a new generation of filmmakers and performers who are daring and prepared to take chances. He sees this as a positive shift and wants to add to the creativity by producing unique films rather than replicating current ones.

Ranbir underlined that he would instead be motivated by his work than concentrate on duplicating a previously popular picture. The famous actor said, “Why should I do a film that somebody has already done that is a big success?” He wanted to produce something new and unique rather than recreating someone else’s work.

While promoting his movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Ranbir reaffirmed his opposition to remakes. He stated that he was against remakes of songs or films even at the beginning of his career.

He remembered that the song Bachna Ae Haseeno had some problems then. He believes that he can now produce unique material and that it is challenging to recreate a previously created picture to the best of one’s skills.

Ranbir Kapoor grew a thick beard to prepare for his role in Animal. His previous film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, starring Shraddha Kapoor, grossed over 100 crore rupees at the box office.

For more entertainment news, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News