Kartik Aaryan is ruling the headlines today, whether for his transformation for Chandu Champion or his schedule warp for Bhool Bhulaiya 3. But, apart from all the latest updates about his upcoming movies, Kartik is also looking back at a past hit movie that he cameoed in. Aaryan is finally breaking his silence on those Luv Ranjan rift rumors. The Chandu Champion spoke about his relationship with his hit collaborator Luv Ranjan after being passed over for Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.

Luv Ranjan & Kartik Aaryan’s duo is synonymous with fun boy flicks and stories of friendships. The duo has worked together since Kartik Aaryan’s debut and collaborated on projects like Aakash Vaani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama Series, and the hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. So, naturally, when Luv announced that he was making a rom-com with Ranbir Kapoor as the lead. Fans thought that something might be wrong in his equation with Aaryan. Even though Kartik Aaryan made a whistle-worthy cameo appearance in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, reports of their equation being in peril still continue.

While speaking to ‘The Lallantop, ’ Kartik finally spoke about not being cast as the lead despite his and Luv Ranjan’s history. He said, “Luv Ranjan informed me about the film. I think he had his own reasons not to cast me.”

Aaryan then spoke about the possibility of their reunion, and said, “I am sure whenever we collaborate again, we will have fun. We are extremely comfortable with each other. I feel we never really had our relationship affected by this. However, I am extremely possessive about my team and my directors.”

So, with that, it is clear that all’s good in the good with Kartik & Luv Ranjan. Fans would love to see Kartik back in a rom-com movie in the classic Ranjan style.

On the work front, Kartik will appear in Chandu Champion in addition to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the highly anticipated continuation of the popular franchise in which Vidya Balan plays a crucial role.

