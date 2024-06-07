Kartik Aaryan Is Meeting His Fans If You Pay Rs 82 Lakh? All You Need To Know About The Fraud That Might Get You Trapped!

The fascination with celebrities and the fandom culture continues to grow. Sometimes, love for our favorite stars and Bollywood icons can get us involved in dangerous things. Something similar happened with a fan of Kartik Aaryan. A woman who said she had been a die-hard fan of Kartik Aaryan was duped at Rs 82 Lakh rupees. A fraudster used the Chandu Champion star’s name and promised the fan that he would make her meet Aaryan, siphoning lakhs worth of money from her.

Kartik Aaryan has an enormous fan following and is currently waiting for the release of his film Chandu Champion. The desire to meet or greet him is clearly something that his fans will do anything for, and recently, a scammer took advantage of this feeling. A shocking incident that has gone viral involved a Mumbai woman being tricked out of over Rs 82 lakhs under the false pretense that she would meet Kartik.

According to a Times of India report, Krishna Sharma defrauded a resident of Goregaon named Aishwarya of Rs 82.75 lakhs in 2022. The 29-year-old perpetrator promised Aishwarya that if she invested in his purported movie, “Love in London,” he would arrange a meeting with actor Kartik Aaryan.

Sharma, apprehended by the Amboli police, has a history of similar fraud cases. Complaints have been filed against him at police stations in Amboli, Vakola, Mumbai Airport, Delhi’s Connaught Place.

An Amboli police officer explained that between April 2022 and July 2023, Sharma collected Rs 82.75 lakhs. Aishwarya released the transactions in installments, claiming the money was needed for production costs. In her complaint, Aishwarya stated, “He did not arrange the meet with Kartik Aaryan and siphoned off the money, vanishing when I started demanding its return.”

A special police team was assigned to the case after the complaint was registered. A crime branch team at the Taj West End hotel in Bengaluru took Krishna into custody during their investigation. Not only did a Bengaluru police special team capture him, but three of his associates were also taken into custody.

“He has formed the gang and duped many similarly in Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai,” the police officer said. After being accused of cheating, Sharma is still being held in custody by the courts.

It is unknown if Kartik or his team members know about the scam. He is currently waiting for the release of his Kabir Khan film, Chandu Champion. Kartik Aaryan will also return to the Bhool Bhulaiya franchise.

