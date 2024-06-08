Last year, Triptii Dimri left a great impact with her performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The action thriller film also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. The audience loved Triptii so much that she became the national crush. Her admirers can’t wait to see what’s next for the actress.

Triptii Dimri, who made her debut with the 2018 film Laila Majnu, has delivered some amazing performances in the past few years. All her hard work has paid off, and Dimri has now taken a big step in her personal life. The Animal star bought a new house in Mumbai that is worth Rs 14 crores!

All About Triptii Dimri’s New House In Mumbai

Triptii Dimri bought a new property in Mumbai’s Carter Road area. Her bungalow is located in the same locality where Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Rekha reside. Reportedly, it’s a two-storey house with 2,226 square feet.

As reported by Indian Express, from the data obtained on IndexTap, the Qala star has paid a registration fee of Rs 30,000 and a stamp duty price of Rs 70 lakh for the house. Considering her home is in the same locality as Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii has kind of become a neighbour of her Animal co-star.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Triptii Dimri has some exciting projects in the pipeline. The actress will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in Anand Tiwari’s Bad Newz, which is slated to release in theatres on July 19, 2024. Triptii will also share screenspace with Kartik Aaryan in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror comedy also stars Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit and will hit the theatres during Diwali 2024.

She is also a part of ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video’, a retro romantic comedy which stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 11, 2024.

