Indian summers have never been easy for fashionistas. As the country is reeling under the rising temperatures, it is becoming immensely difficult to maintain a stylish appearance during our outings. However, this is where the celebrities come to the rescue. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kiara Advani, the stunning Bollywood stars are impressing us with their summer styles.

We are here to decode five of the most popular celeb-approved fashion choices that amalgamate style with comfort.

Anushka Sharma’s White Embroidered Shirt and Jeans

Anushka Sharma is inspiring us to invest in a crisp white oversized shirt and we are not here to complain. Just before her cricket superstar husband Virat Kohli jetted for the USA to play in the T20 World Cup, the star couple went for a dinner date with friends. In a photo shared by a Virushka fansite, the PK actress was seen rocking a combination of classic blue jeans and a white shirt as she posed with the fans.

She left her hair open as she styled her embroidered white shirt with a pair of high-waisted blue jeans. The mother-of-two balanced her oversized shirt by tucking it loosely into her high-waist jeans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Yellow Linen Shirt

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not only the begum of Pataudi but also of airport fashion. The Jab We Met actress aced the comfortable travel outfit as she was spotted in the Mumbai airport last week in a pair of off-white wide-legged trousers styled with a crisp yellow linen shirt. She looked all business as the Heroine star completed her look with a watch, gold danglers, and a pair of black shades. Her orange-colored tote added a pop of color to her stylish ensemble.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Breezy Summer Dress

Summer fashion is incomplete without a breezy summer dress and who knows it better than the Crew actress? A day after departing from the city, Kareena was spotted returning to Mumbai in a breezy floral-printed summer dress. The knee-length dress is cinched at the waist and rocks full sleeves with cinches in the wrists. She completed her look with basic pumps and the same orange tote estimated to boast a price tag of 2 lacs.

Kiara Advani’s White Chikankari Kurta Set

Time and again, Bollywood stars have flaunted chikankari kurtas as their go-to outfit in the summer months. Kiara Advani is also one of those stars who has often been spotted rocking a cotton chikankari kurta for running daily errands. As the Shershaah actress stepped out to cast her vote on May 20, she opted for a white embroidered kurta set. Her cotton kurta set consisted of ankle-length trousers and a simple kurta with bell sleeves. She added a touch of drama to the look with her statement sunglasses and wrapped her white dupatta around her neck.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Cricket-Themed Saree

Janhvi Kapoor’s cricket-themed saree for her promotional tour for Mr. and Mrs. Mahi deserves special mention while discussing the summer trends in 2024. The Dhadak actress chose a red and white striped chiffon saree for a breezy day out in Delhi. The cricket ball-printed border of the plain saree added a millennial edge to the age-old tradition of a simple chiffon saree. However, what drew our attention was her statement handbag that resembled a red deuce ball.

