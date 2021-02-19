There are no brownie points for guessing that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true-blue fashionista. Be it ethnic ensembles or a bikini, the diva aces both with aplomb. Even during her final trimester, she is making several heads turn and her social media is proof.

Kareena had revolutionised maternity fashion when she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. As she gears up to welcome her second child, she is once again proving that there is no stopping her. Needless to say, her maternity closet continues to be an object of envy and inspiration to many to-be mothers. Here are the fashion trends Kareena Kapoor Khan made cool during her second pregnancy:

1. Athleisure

Defying all stereotypes related to pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan took her fashion game a notch higher with athleisure during her final trimester. A while back, she took to Instagram and shared a picture from a brand shoot. Sporting a pink sports bra which she teamed up with a pair of high-waist leggings and a matching jacket, she took the internet by a storm. She nailed the look with bare minimum make-up and nude lips.

Kaftaans

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her innate sense of style that spells chic, elegant and graceful. Taking her fashion game forward, she started a new trend and made kaftaans the order of the day. Be it birthdays or brunches, she has aced the kaftan look with aplomb. Kareena’s love for breezy and loose silhouettes are reflected in her choice of kaftaans with floral and tribal motifs. Recently, she wowed everyone in her latest silk printed kaftan. She accessorised the look with crimson lips, a pair of cool shades and a pair of hoops which made many heads turn and created a splash on the internet.

Kurtas

There’s no one who can slay ethnic wear better than Kareena Kapoor Khan. Putting her fashion foot forward, she has often dropped major style goals in regal coloured Indian kurtas which exude an understated charm and elegance. On Christmas, Kareena captured the attention of her fans and fashion police when she sported a bright green embellished kurta for a family luncheon. The superstar surely carries off her traditional ensembles with a rare charisma and panache.

Isn’t Kareena Kapoor Khan the ultimate fashion queen?

