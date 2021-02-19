Akshay Kumar has always been a busy man. While the actor wasn’t on sets during the majority of 2020, he successfully wrapped up the shoot of three films in the last 4 months. With his calendar thus clearing, we hear reports of him looking at new scripts. One of those making the headlines is a comedy by Ekta Kapoor and Raaj Shaandiliyaa.

As per a source, the producers are in Jaisalmer – where Akshay is currently filming Bachchan Pandey – to discuss this ‘out and out comedy.’ Read on to know all the details we could get our hands-on.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Ekta Kapoor and Raaj Shaandiliyaa are residing in the same vicinity as Akshay Kumar. The duo has narrated the idea, and the Padman actor is said to be liking it. The portal quoted a source saying, “Ekta and Raaj took off to Jaisalmer via a private charter jet, and stayed at the same hotel as Akshay and team Bachchan Pandey. They went there to discuss an out and out comedy with the actor, and he is said to have loved the idea and has asked the team to come up with a bound screenplay.”

The source continued that Akshay Kumar is currently discussing future films. The insider revealed, “Having wrapped up three films in the last 4 months, he is now looking to form a line up for the next two years, and is constantly discussing films with probable collaborators.” The source added that the film idea by Ekta Kapoor and Raaj Shaandiliyaa is an original idea and not a remake.

Talking about the comedy, the insider added that it is entirely different from the action-comedy they were contemplating over the last few meetings. For those who do not know, Akshay and Ekta were planning on reuniting for a film soon. In fact, discussions regarding the same have been underway since before the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As for Akshay Kumar and the potential collaboration he may have in the future, the above-mentioned portal stated that 15 to 16 producers have been to Jaisalmer over the last two months to meet Akshay. The actor is currently streamlining the scripts offered to him. Some filmmakers who visited him recently include Ashwin Varde (Oh My God 2) and Jackky Bhagnani (For Bell Bottom and Mission Lion).

