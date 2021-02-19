Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in the titular role, is once again making headlines. The film that initially went on floors in December 2019 faced significant delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been in a legal soup.

Advertisement

As reported in December, family members of Gangubai have filed a case against the director and actress in the Bombay civil court. Their case raises objections to the story of the film. Now we have got an update on the same as the first hearing took place.

Advertisement

For those who do not know, one of Gangubai’s adopted sons, Babuji Raaji Shah, filed a case against Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Hussain Zaidi – the author of Mafia Queen Of Mumbai on which Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on. He claims that parts of the book are defamatory and infringement upon his privacy, liberty, and self-respect. He has demanded the production of the film be halted. Shah has also asked to remove the chapters from the book and restraining the publishing and circulation.

As reported by Bar and Bench, the first hearing of the case took place at Bombay Civil Court, and it has dismissed an injunction against Hussain Zaidi, the author of Mafia Queen of Mumbai and the producers and actor of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The site stated, “Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had filed a notice of motion on behalf of Bhansali Productions and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who was also added as a defendant in the suit. They had sought rejection of the plaint under Order VII Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC).”

The site further revealed, “After hearing both sides extensively, Additional Sessions Judge RM Sadrani allowed the notice of motion filed by Bhansali Productions and rejected the plaint filed by Shah. A detailed order is awaited.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi sheds life on the life of the titular character who aka The Madam of Kamathipura. Gangubai was pushed into prostitution at an early age and later became an enormously influential pimp with several ferocious gangsters as her client.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: “Not Shivaji, It’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”: When Tanhaji Actor Sharad Kelkar Enlightened A Reporter

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube