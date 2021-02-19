In 2020, Ajay Devgn led Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior created magic at the box office and won hearts unanimously. Just like Ajay and Saif Ali Khan, another actor that stood out the most was Sharad Kelkar. He essayed the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and masses loved his aura which was demanded by the strong character. But away from the big screen, it was Sharad correcting a reporter during a press conference that won him more accolades.

For the unversed, during the promotional phase of Tanhaji, a press conference was held in Mumbai. During the conference, one reporter asked him if he is playing the role of Shivaji. Sharad paused the question and corrected a reporter by saying it’s “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”. Expectedly, people present there applauded him by showering claps.

The video of that incident even went viral back then and earned Sharad Kelkar huge respect amongst netizens.

Apart from Sharad Kelkar, Tanhaji director Om Raut, Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn too were present at the location. They too applauded him for his act.

Meanwhile, recently Sharad expressed that he is surprised that the audience is still hesitant to return to the cinema theatres, although other areas of the hospitality and entertainment industry have started to open up, post-Covid lockdown.

“People have started going to pubs, coffee shops, restaurants, weddings and even to places like Goa on vacation. People are partying big time, so I don’t know why they are not going to the theatres,” Sharad told IANS.

“Theatres are much safer, and also there is 50 per cent occupancy. Theatres are regularly cleaned and sanitised. This is one of the biggest industries we have, and it is dependent upon the audience. So I’d request everyone that if you can party, you can also go to the theatre,” Sharad Kelkar added.

