The Income Tax department (IT) has simultaneously raided a number of premises owned by Congress MLA Nilay Daga, who led a group of people that opposed the shooting of Dhaakad, featuring Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, in Madhya Pradesh’s Sarni area.

Sources say a number of teams of the IT department simultaneously reached Baitul, Satna and Maharashtra. The IT sleuths raided 15 locations at the same time. Daga is a renowned businessman who owns a number of factories and a school.

Sources in the IT department say documents at Daga’s business establishments are being carefully examined. This procedure may take days. Nilay Daga’s father Vinod Daga is also a former Congress MLA.

It may be recalled that owing to her anti-farmer statements, the Congress had staged a big demonstration against Kangana Ranaut in Baitul’s Sarni where she had come for the shooting of Dhaakad. This protest was led by Congress MLA Nilay Daga.

During the raids, there is a heavy police deployment at the Daga residence and mobile phones of the family members have been seized by the IT sleuths.

