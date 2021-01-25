Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika released on Jan 25, 2019, and did a business of 95 crores in India. The talented actress who also directed the film recently announced a sequel titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.

While Kangana has promised yet another patriotic biggie with this one, she also opened up about the resistance she faced when the first film released. In a recent interview, the talented actress has talked about how the ‘Bollywood mafia’ made fun of the mechanical horse.

Speaking to Times Of India, Kangana said, “There was no controversy even when I took as a director. I took over sometime in June-July 2018, there was no controversy. There were several articles when the producer clarified that the director is busy with another film. No controversy at all. It’s only when the film became a huge success, it had a weekend, even big heroes don’t have sometimes of Rs. 45 cr. Then on a Monday, the director started to go all out and with him, many people joined in.”

“The mafia joined in, they started making fun of the mechanical horse. The film was breaking records and it was breaking many people also. So that, of course, I spoke at length at many events. That was the day I promised everyone that now I will take their case and people must not have taken it seriously and they must have laughed at it. But then I took their case also and that is also history and it will be a prominent part of pop culture.” Kangana added while talking about the social media trolling she faced when a BTS video of her riding a mechanical horse went viral.

What are your thoughts on the same?

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has already wrapped up her upcoming much talked about film Thalaivi which is the biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha. She is currently shooting for another film Dhaakad. First look posters of the film were released recently and were received warmly by the netizens.

