Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka has been making a lot of noise lately. From his recent Goa trip with rumoured girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor to finishing the shooting of the film in just 10 days, the Dostana 2 actor leaves no stones unturned to be in the headlines.

Advertisement

If the recent reports are to be believed, Kartik’s upcoming film Dhamaka has been sold to OTT giant Netflix for a whopping amount. Can you guess?

Advertisement

According to a source close to Pinkvilla, Dhamaka has been sold to Netflix for Rs 85 crores. The source said, “Dhamaka is one of the most awaited films of Kartik Aaryan in 2021 and the makers are looking forward to unveiling it as soon as possible. As of now the tentative release date for Dhamaka is said to be June. Final paperwork between the production house and the OTT giant is expected to be done in a few days.”

Besides Kartik, the film also features Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. This is the first collaboration between the two stars and fans are really excited to see them together onscreen.

A while ago, Kartik Aaryan announced his collaboration with Ram Madhvani and released the first look of his upcoming film, Dhamaka. According to Money Control, the film was reportedly a mid-size budget film and was supposed to be finished in 40-50 days.

But guess what, Kartik wrapped up the film in just 10 days and production was impressed with saving a huge volume from the core on-the-set production costs. Isn’t that great?

And hence, a substantial part of the amount was gone to Kartik Aaryan’s kitty and if that isn’t awesome, we don’t know what is.

Besides Dhamaka, the actor has an interesting lineup for the year ahead including biggies like Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Padmaavat Turns 3: Ghoomar To Jauhar, 5 Scenes That Still Give Us Goosebumps

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube