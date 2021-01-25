It is not every day that you get to watch an opulent drama with a beating heart. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a painter of a director, and with each stroke, he blows life in every aspect of the frame. This day, three years ago saw the release of his most controversial and strikingly beautiful drama Padmaavat (initially titled Padmavati). Starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmaavati, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh, the film went on to create history at the Box Office and in our hearts.

Padmaavat wasn’t an easy ride for a filmmaker who had to face assault from a mob, or for a female actor (Padukone) to be trolled and abused on social media for her portrayal. To an extent that there was a bounty set on her nose, head and life. The team of actors and the crew made sure that their labour of love still makes it to the big screen. The magnum opus did release, and we all were left with a sparkle in our eyes.

Today as Padmaavat completes 3 years let us revisit 5 moments that still give us goosebumps, despite us having watched them zillion times.

THE JAUHAR SCENE

I know it’s the climax, but every time someone mentions Padmaavat the pool of red flashes in my mind and that smile haunts me every single time. The Jauhar sequence is 15 minutes of sheer excellence. It is not just Rani Padmavati walking towards the pyre, but hundreds of women sacrificing their lives to save their honour. Not just that, there is Alauddin running to get his dream too, but to no use. Ranveer and Deepika’s calibre as their respective characters was at their peak here.

MALIK KAFUR’S ENTRY

If there is one actor who has managed to shine amid the main cast in Padmaavat, it has to be Jim Sarbh as Malik Kafur. The moment he is introduced in the film is gut-wrenching. He is defined as something to the effect of ‘lomdi ki khal me chupa bhediya’ and he makes sure he lives up to it. There is a lot happening in that one scene but your eyes are constantly on Kafur. Khilji sniffing him like his prey, Kafur obeying his master’s order and the s*xual tension between them. Also, how can we forget Binte Dil!

ALAUDDIN AND MEHRUNISA’S BEDROOM SEQUENCE

In her small but pivotal part in Padmaavat, Aditi Rao Hydari let her vulnerabilities take the centre stage. We are talking about the scene right after Khilji has murdered her father and proclaimed himself as the king. He comes to the room and tells Mehrunisa to pay him respects, what follows is the hangover of power and the lady falling prey to it. The scene is beautifully choreographed and terrifically executed.

RAWAL RATAN SINGH MEETS KHILJI FOR THE FIRST TIME

There is a certain eccentricity to the first time these men meet. All listicles talk about Rawal giving Khilji the ultimatum in Dilli, but what actually has my heart is their first meet. There is tension in the air, and tension of the highest level. Ranveer enters the fort and begins singing a hymn. They walk towards each other, and the tension intensifies. But everything is in the mind; their faces hold the broadest smiles. The scene before this sequence, where the kings are getting ready are marvels of different levels.

GHOOMAR

Last but not the least, I don’t think one can ever get over how perfect Ghoomar was. From the sets to the choreography, to the singing, to the melody and of course, Deepika Padukone. Padmaavat’s Ghoomar is a number that can be dissected and it will be a altogether a different study in itself. Shreya Goshals’s magnificent voice, And Kruti Mahesh Midiya’s angelic moves were to die for.

Tell us your favourite Padmaavat moments in the comments section below.

