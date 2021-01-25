3 years ago, Deepika Padukone gave us one a strong, beautiful and brave queen in the form of Rani Padmaavati. Commemorating this iconic character, the Queen of Bollywood has shared a BTS video on her social media.

The video shows some of the best scenes of Deepika in the film while she talks about how grateful she is to have been Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s heroine not once but thrice.

Captioning the video Deepika Padukone wrote, “Some memories & experiences are difficult to articulate but live in your heart forever. Padmaavat was one such experience.

Thank you Sanjay Leela Bhansali for entrusting me with this movie & character of a lifetime…

#3yearsofpadmaavat”

See her post below:

No one but Deepika Padukone could not just carry the character of an Indian Queen like this but also take it to the 300 cr club.

Rani Padmaavati was no doubt an iconic character because of an actor like Deepika Padukone who with few words delivered the strongest messages with just her eyes that not every actor can do and also gave us a most beautiful performance with Ghoomar.

The reel life and real life queen gave us a story of immense passion as Padmaavati, towards not only her husband but her territory as a queen too, 3 years ago and till date this character lives in the hearts of millions and will forever.

Tell us your favourite memories of Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat in the comments section below.

