Actress Kangana Ranaut was getting bored on Sunday, and that is why she decided to tease actress Swara Bhasker.

On Sunday, Kangana retweeted a collage featuring herself and Swara in similar-looking outfits. They are seen in golden saris with white blouses and large necklaces. The picture which Kangana retweeted highlighted a portion of her scalp, mentioning Kangana ‘class’ and Swara ‘crass’.

Retweeting, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Yeh sab kya keh rahe hain !! Aisa hai kya ?@ReallySwara (what are these people saying? Is it true?”

Soon, netizens started commenting on how Kangana Ranaut has made preparations for everyone’s Sunday entertainment.

She responded: “Haan on a boring day thoda toh@ReallySwara ji ko cheda jaye (Thought I should tease Swara a little on a boring day).”

Swara Bhasker also replied: “Always happy to help alleviate your boredom Kangana…you know I love you.”

Well, what do you have to say about this latest banter between Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker? Share with us in the comments section!

Meanwhile, Kangana recently opened up about a mistake that Sushant Singh Rajput in the Indsutry. She tweeted, “I need no validation of polls or juries anymore, when we give them power over us then only mafia gives them price tag, Sushant made this mistake he let them decide who he was, remember if you don’t know who you are the world will tell you,

I know who I am so thanks but no thanks.”

