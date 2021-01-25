The Kapil Sharma Show was back again last weekend to entertain its fans. As always, there were a lot of jokes cracked by the host as well as the cast members. But the one that leaves us in splits is always about Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh. There remained yet another incident and you dare not miss out on it! Read on for all the scoop.

Advertisement

Gracing the couch yesterday were reel villains of Bollywood – Bindu, Ranjeet and Gulshan Grover. They all reminisced their old times on the big screen. Amidst other things, Gulshan recalled the time when he along with some big celebrities was touring in various cities. He revealed it was Archana who hosted the show in New York.

Advertisement

Recalling those old memories, Gulshan Grover laughed about how he saw Parmeet Sethi running behind Archana Puran Singh the whole time. He had the actress’ script, water bottle and a pen in his hand. To this, Archana was quick to respond that she was training him for the husband’s title!

However, things took a funny turn when Ranjeet revealed that he saw an interview where Navjot Singh Sidhu was praising Kapil Sharma. To this, Archana Puran Singh responded, “They have a mutual admiration club.”

Kapil being Kapil joked that one should not praise Sidhu in front of Archana. The actress was quick to interrupt and add, “I have never been friends with Sidhu because we have never met… but Kapil will surely make us enemies by trying to create a rift.”

Well, we would surely like to witness Archana Puran Singh vs. Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show someday. What about y’all?

Meanwhile, TKSS is rumoured to be going off-air next month. The show is going on a break until normalcy returns.

Must Read: Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia’s ‘Forever Waali Love Story’ Will Make You Miss Your Better Half!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube