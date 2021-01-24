Finally, that day has arrived when Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have gotten married. The pre-wedding ceremonies have been going on in full swing from past 2-3 days in Alibaug. The wedding which had been postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic has finally happened today, January 24 and we cannot keep calm!

Miss Dalal has finally become Mrs Dhawan, and we cannot take our eyes off this gorgeous looking couple. Keep scrolling further to get all the details you need.

The first glimpse from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding is out and we are sure that you all will jump with joy! The couple is looking lovely and we can see the happiness and excitement on their faces. Check out the pictures below:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal both chose pastel shades for their outfit and their moment looked dreamy. With garland on their necks and smile on their faces, both held hands and sat on the mandap. We can also see VD’s dad David Dhawan standing behind the couple and smiling with joy.

The day had begun with Natasha’s Chura ceremony. Traditionally, the bride’s maternal uncle gives her red bangles, and the bride is not allowed to see the entire ceremony so her eyes would be covered. Then all the family members present at this ceremony will take turns to touch the bangles and bless the bride for embarking on a new life.

We wish the newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal a very happy married life.

