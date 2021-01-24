It is definitely a big day for the Bollywood industry. One of the most popular actors is retiring from his bachelorhood and making an entry into the married man’s club. Yes! We know you all must have guessed it till now that we are talking about Varun Dhawan who is all set to get married to his beau Natasha Dalal. We are sure that everyone from the industry will wish the couple personally, but we got a chance to speak to Satish Kaushik, and he had few things to say about the wedding.

For the unversed, VD’s dad David Dhawan is a very good friend of Satish Ji, and we had to ask him if he was invited to the wedding or not. Keep scrolling further to know what he had to say.

“Everyone knows what COVID-19 has done to us and to the whole society. So you know family ka jab ek function hota hai it is very limited people. So definitely even though David and me are good friends but we will not be attending the wedding,” exclaimed Satish Kaushik.

But, wishing the lovely couple Satish Kaushik said, “I wish Varun a happy married life with Natasha. They are beautiful and very nice kids. So my wishes are there, but yes we will not be attending because of COVID, because we have to have a limited number of people and that is close family members.”

There have been reports about a grand reception on January 26, and we wanted to get some details about the same. When we asked Satish Ji if he would be attending the reception, he replied, “Mujhe pata nahi, main 26th ko hu hi nahi. 26th ko I am going for a shoot, and I have no idea about that. I have no news about that rather. Maybe they will have later on.”

So one thing is clear that maybe there is no reception happening on January 26. Anyway, you stay tuned to Koimoi for all the updates about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding.

