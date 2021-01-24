Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared what would be the only situation when one could find her lowering her head.

Kareena posted a video from a shoot on Instagram. In the clip, she is seen sporting a black dress with a thigh-high slit.

“If I ever let my head down… It’ll be to admire my heels #FeelItReelIt,” Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote as the caption.

Kareena is all set to welcome her second child with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan.

Saif and Kareena reportedly started dating after “Tashan”. They got married in 2012 and Kareena gave birth to son Taimur in 2016. She is currently expecting their second baby, and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media. Recently, Kareena shared a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump in an all-pink ensemble. She wore a rose pink sports bra and paired it with matching leggings and kept it simple with minimal makeup.

On the work front, she’ll be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. This will be her third collaboration with Aamir post 3 Idiots and Talaash.

