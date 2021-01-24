Rakhi Sawant brought much-needed entertainment quotient ever since came on Bigg Boss 14. She has been making headlines for her marriage and her husband. Now the actress has opened up about her marriage and why she is always in the news for the same.

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, a press conference was conducted wherein many of the contestants were confronted over some of their actions inside the house. Some of them were even questioned about their game plan inside the house. However, when Rakhi’s turn came, she was asked about the reason behind being in the news only because of her marriage

Rakhi Sawant during the press conference admitted that she married for the sake of money as she had become financially weak. A reporter even asked her whether she is doing all this to fool people and be in the limelight, the actress replied that she is a married woman and not lying. And when she was asked about the whereabouts of her husband, she revealed that she herself didn’t see him ever since they got married.

However, she left everyone in splits when she said that she got married urgently. She compared her situation to people going shopping or breaking up urgently. She also claimed that had she not gotten married, she would have been abducted by an influential and famous person in India. She even refused to take the persons’ name and didn’t file a complaint with the police against him.

Rakhi Sawant these days has developed feelings for Abhinav Shukla and keeps flirting with him to make her husband jealous.

Meanwhile, Rakhi’s husband Riteish in an interview with ETimes TV had revealed that he was scared of getting trolled if he disclosed his marriage with Rakhi and hence he always kept it under wraps. However, now he is ready and wants to accept Rakhi as his wife in front of the entire world.

