Star Plus’s longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a very interesting turn and got all the viewers on the edge of their seats. We all saw how Shivangi Joshi’s character Naira fell down from a cliff and died. Mohsin Khan aka Kartik has been miserable since then. But, the makers of the show have re-introduced Shivangi as Sirat who is a boxer.

It isn’t an easy task to play a boxer’s role for anyone who is not well-versed with the sport. We know that it must have been pretty difficult for Shivangi as well. Keep scrolling further to check out the practice video shared by the actress in which she can be seen training rigorously.

Sharing the video, Shivangi Joshi wrote, “#sirat and boxing both were something very new to me. To be Sirat I had to learn the art of boxing. I must admit that boxing is one of the toughest sports I have come across. One wrong move and the game’s over. It does require alot of precision, accuracy, power and swiftness. A special thank you to my amazing trainer @balkrishnashetty08 for making me do these rigorous training in such a short span of time.” Check out the video below:

It has been only a few days that Shivangi Joshi has been re-introduced as Sirat and we must tell you that fans are loving her new character too. The way she looks so tough and fierce, it is exactly the opposite of Naira and everyone can see the hard work she put in.

Shivangi was playing the character of Naira before Sirat. In an interview with ETimes, she shared her first reaction to her character, Naira’s death. Shivangi said, “I think everyone on the sets knows about my first reaction when I was being narrated Naira’s death sequence. Mohsin was also there; we were together while hearing the narration. I started crying, I wanted to stop my tears, and I tried my best to control my emotions, but I couldn’t control myself. Even Rajan Shahi sir asked me why are you crying but I had no answer. While rehearsing I was choked because of the emotions.”

