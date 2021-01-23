Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’s host Amitabh Bachan is now receiving flak from the netizens on Twitter after a recent episode of the eponymous quiz game show was aired. The senior actor’s comment on IMF’s Chief Economist Gita Gopinath did not go down well with the netizens.

Advertisement

In the recent episode of KBC 12, Big B referred to how Gopinath looked while describing a question based on her to a contestant. The question was, “The economist seen in this picture has been the chief economist of which organisation since 2019?” As the question flashed on the screen, a picture of Gita also popped up.

A video of the same was also shared by Gopinath on social media to thank the actor for mentioning her. She tweeted, “Okay, I don’t think I will ever get over this. As a HUGE fan of Amitabh Bachchan, the Greatest of All Time, this is special!”

Ok, I don’t think I will ever get over this. As a HUGE fan of Big B @SrBachchan, the Greatest of All Time, this is special! pic.twitter.com/bXAeijceHE — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) January 22, 2021 Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan also responded to Gopinath’s tweet. He wrote, “Thank you Gita Gopinath ji…I meant every word I said about you on the show …said in utmost earnestness.” Take a look at the tweet below:

thank you Gita Gopinath ji .. I meant every word i said about you on the show .. said in utmost earnestness .. 🙏 https://t.co/VuyJCjfyCI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 22, 2021

Although many congratulated the duo on the hearty exchange, many netizens on Twitter could help but notice the rather sexist nature of Bachchan’s comment. One user wrote, “That was in fact a demeaning statement by Amitabh Bachchan for women in general and successful, beautiful women in particular,” while another user said, “Gita, you are a fabulous role model for all and I am glad you have celebrity status too.”

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

So sad that he just had to mention your looks while pointing to your earned achievement. Bet you he wouldn’t have made a mention if, say, @raghuramrajan or @kaushikcbasu were on the screen. Anyway, congratulations to you @GitaGopinath : keep the flag flying high! — Jaideep Mehta (@jaideep400) January 22, 2021 That must have been a huge moment of pride. Fantastic. — ‘Big Daddy’ Vin (@vinsinners) January 22, 2021 Gita, you are a fabulous role model for all and I am glad you have celebrity status too. Congratulations and keep using your talents to uplift humanity. God’s blessings to you and your family. — Antony Vaz (@AntonyVaz) January 22, 2021 that was in fact a demeaning statement by amitabh for women in general n successful beautiful women in particular…that they shouldn’t be having any grey matter in their upper storey — col deepak veteran (@COLDEEPAKGUPTA1) January 22, 2021 How sexist the comment was, why can’t a beautiful face be not associated with economy? Beauty & brain can be together & need not be mutually exclusive! — K Sanjay Iyer (@sankiyer) January 22, 2021 What I feel is v have lost taking things in lighter vein It’s not necessary to go nit picking everytime One may not intend to mean the same which we conclude it to be, let’s become humane again let’s laugh a little. At least smile a little let’s try. I’m sure we will feel better — ਕਿਸਾਨ کسان Kisan किसान (@AJSB05) January 22, 2021 Most sexist remark though. Indicative of the limited knowledge and regressive outlook of this so called great man. Beautiful people can’t be economists and vice versa ? And why even comment on the face ? It’s a quiz. — Minnie Vaid (@minnie_vaidyhiy) January 22, 2021 You are such a big achiever , still you are also a fan of the Great actor just like any common person. Both of you are Great in your field. — Hope (@Hope58975223) January 22, 2021 I didn’t like the comment about linking beauty with brains. Stupid of Mr. Bachchan to suggest that beautiful women can’t be economists. — Namita Gidwani (@namita_gidwani) January 22, 2021

Previously, Gita Gopinath had appreciated India’s efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. She also said that she expects more in terms of scale in the near future. During an interview with CNBC-TV18, she said, “The Indian government has prioritised things very well. Health is the first priority, containment measures have been put in place. The Indian government has also provided direct support to weaker sections. I commend the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) for putting liquidity measures in place.”

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranjeet Was Thrown Out Of House By His Father For Tearing Rakhee’s Clothes In His Debut Film, “Baap Ka Naak Katwa Diya Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube