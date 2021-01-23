KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan's Comment IMF Chief Gita Gopinath Irks Netizens On Twitter
KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan Says IMF Chief Gita Gopinath Has A ‘Beautiful Face’, Netizens Are Angry (Photo Credit: Instagram/Amitabh Bachchan & BW bisiness world)

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’s host Amitabh Bachan is now receiving flak from the netizens on Twitter after a recent episode of the eponymous quiz game show was aired. The senior actor’s comment on IMF’s Chief Economist Gita Gopinath did not go down well with the netizens.

In the recent episode of KBC 12, Big B referred to how Gopinath looked while describing a question based on her to a contestant. The question was, “The economist seen in this picture has been the chief economist of which organisation since 2019?” As the question flashed on the screen, a picture of Gita also popped up.

A video of the same was also shared by Gopinath on social media to thank the actor for mentioning her. She tweeted, “Okay, I don’t think I will ever get over this. As a HUGE fan of Amitabh Bachchan, the Greatest of All Time, this is special!”

Amitabh Bachchan also responded to Gopinath’s tweet. He wrote, “Thank you Gita Gopinath ji…I meant every word I said about you on the show …said in utmost earnestness.” Take a look at the tweet below:

Although many congratulated the duo on the hearty exchange, many netizens on Twitter could help but notice the rather sexist nature of Bachchan’s comment. One user wrote, “That was in fact a demeaning statement by Amitabh Bachchan for women in general and successful, beautiful women in particular,” while another user said, “Gita, you are a fabulous role model for all and I am glad you have celebrity status too.”

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Previously, Gita Gopinath had appreciated India’s efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. She also said that she expects more in terms of scale in the near future. During an interview with CNBC-TV18, she said, “The Indian government has prioritised things very well. Health is the first priority, containment measures have been put in place. The Indian government has also provided direct support to weaker sections. I commend the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) for putting liquidity measures in place.”

