The Family Man season 1 starring Manoj Bajpayee was released back in 2019 on Amazon Prime Video and since then fans have eagerly waiting for the second season of the series. Previously, the second season of the web series was supposed to be released in 2020 but due to pandemic, the it was postponed.

Now the season 2 of The Family Man is releasing on the streaming platform on February 12. As the fans have been waiting with bated breath for the series, the makers are teasing the fans with the delayed release of the trailer. It was announced that the trailer of the action thriller web series will be released on January 19. However, it wasn’t released as promised.

Much to the disappointment, the trailer hasn’t been released yet. The delay in the trailer has made the fans anxious who were asking about the update to star cast and director Raj & DK. Interestingly, Manoj Bajpayee was also clueless about the delay, and instead of answering fan’s questions, he started retweeting them.

After the incident, the makers have decided to tease fans even more with the latest post on Amazon Prime Video’s official Instagram handle. In a hilarious attempt, the streaming service shared a series of pictures, where Manoj Bajypayee aka Srikant Tiwari is seen explaining to his children’s school principal about why the trailer has not been released yet. Take a look at Srikant’s explanation below:

Talking about the cast of The Family Man 2, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Sharad Kelkar will reprise their role in the series. Other supporting casts such as Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and Seema Biswas will also be seen in the upcoming season.

South actress Samantha Akkineni will also join the cast as an antagonist.

As Amazon Prime Video is teasing fans to hype up the upcoming series among the fans, we are still waiting for the trailer to be released online as promised before.

