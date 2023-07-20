Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most versatile actresses currently present in the South film industry. Even though she was expanding her exposure in Bollywood by doing projects like The Family Man 2 and The Citadel, her health deterioration made her pause in her soaring career graph.

Recently, Samantha declared that she has decided to take a break from her acting career for a year, and while that has shocked her massive fanbase, it seems the actress will also suffer a huge loss. Scroll ahead to get the scoop and read more about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently fighting against an auto-immune disease, Myositis and had revealed her diagnosis in October 2022. Now, owing to her health issues, Samantha has decided not to take up any project surfacing Telugu, Tamil or Bollywood films. After finishing Citadel India and Kushi, she wrapped up her work and even returned advance money to the producers.

Because of all this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is to “lose a significant amount of money during this period,” as per a report in Great Andhra.com. It further stated, “Given that Samantha typically charges between Rs 3.5 and Rs 4 crore per film, and considering that she recently signed three projects, her potential loss amounts to anywhere between Rs 10 and Rs 12 crore.”

Samantha has two projects lined up for a release, Citadel India with Varun Dhawan and Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. After wrapping Citadel, the actress announced her break on social media and wrote, “And it’s a wrap on Citadel India. A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming @rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me… I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud… Thank you for the role of a lifetime… i.e. until you write me the next.”

We hope for Sam’s speedy recovery. But, what are your thoughts after knowing Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s loss?

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Vijay Deverakonda Runs Away After A Crazy Fan Chases Him On Stage During A Live Event To Touch His Feet, Netizens Troll “This Script Is Far Better Than His Movies”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News