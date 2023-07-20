Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming thriller, Leo, is enjoying a huge pre-release buzz. As the film marks the reunion of director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay, who together delivered a box office success like Master, the expectations are huge and the demand is also high among buyers. Keep reading to know more!

After the super success of Vikram, the anticipation is huge among the audience to see what Lokesh has to offer next. It is rumoured that his every film from hereon will be connected to his own LCU (Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe). Also, the reports of Kamal Haasan‘s cameo are pacing up the hype. As a result, distributors are happy to shed a heavy amount for this film.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, Leo has been sold at a record price in the Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is being learnt that Sithara Entertainments has acquired the theatrical rights at a whopping cost of 20 crores, marking the career-best price for any Thalapathy Vijay film. It’s a huge cost as none of Vijay’s films has reportedly done so much business in the two Telugu states.

Leo is scheduled to release on 19th October 2023 and also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay has already announced his next movie film after Leo. Tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 68’ would be with acclaimed director Venkat Prabhu. It is slated for release in 2024. The details of the other cast and crew are not known at the moment.

In a social media post in May, Vijay said the film produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment will have all the ingredients of a movie expected from a young superstar of Kollywood. This is the second film produced by AGS Entertainment after Bigil.

